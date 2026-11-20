England captain Kane was subbed out early in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw against Koln after a tackle with Kompany, telling Sky Germany the forward would be out for "months" rather than "weeks".
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Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is set to be out for "months" with an ankle injury, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.
England captain Kane was subbed out early in Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw against Koln after a tackle with Kompany, telling Sky Germany the forward would be out for "months" rather than "weeks".
More to come...