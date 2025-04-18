'We can attract any player' - Mikel Arteta bullish ahead of summer transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side 'can attract any player!' after their Champions League quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid.

Arsenal beat current Champions League holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate, sending them through to a semi-final clash with PSG.

The North London club have been linked with some of world football’s hottest prospects, including Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich on Sunday, Arteta was confident his side can sign whomever they pleased.

"Maybe that is another factor but I think we are very lucky because we are a football club that every time we have spoken to players, they want to be part of it." he said on Friday.

"That is probably something that can generate more enthusiasm or belief, and the fact that I want to be part of these nights now because the club is in a good place. Overall, we are ready, we are strong and we can attract any player."