Donnarumma warns PSG ahead of Arsenal clash: We should not lose the ball too easily

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has sent a warning to his teammates ahead of their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Arsenal host the Ligue 1 champions at the Emirates Stadium next week in what is arguably their biggest game of the season. After knocking out champions Real Madrid, the Gunners will be full of confidence heading into the clash as they aim to book their place in the final under manager Mikel Arteta.

Donnarumma spoke to TMW about PSG’s recent 1-1 draw about a problem with his side and how they need to fix it before they face the North London side.

“I’m really upset, especially when we concede goals like these.

“We should not lose the ball too easily, especially in the Champions League. The team put in a great performance, we managed the ball well, and we must continue like this against Nice on Friday and against Arsenal.”

The Gunners bullied manager Luis Enrique’s young side earlier this season in a simple 2-0 victory back in October. If Arteta’s side can pull off a similar performance it should be smooth sailing to the final, in which they will face one of Inter Milan or Barcelona, where they will have to fight once again with their injury-ridden side.