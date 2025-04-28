Starmer on Arsenal's Champions league hopes: Just got to hope that we go all the way now

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has weighed in Arsenal's chances in the Champions League this season as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions were easily beaten when they paid visit to Arsenal earlier in the season, and now the North London side has eliminated champions Real Madrid in the previous round, belief is only growing around manager Mikel Arteta’s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Starmer, a passionate Arsenal fan, spoke to football.london an event at 10 Downing Street spoke about the win against Madrid which he says is arguably the most iconic victory there has ever been at the Emirates Stadium.

"Absolutely, phenomenal night at the Emirates," Starmer replied when asked about his experience of the fixture in north London. "I think that's the best game at the Emirates since the stadium was put up.

"Probably an equally good game in the away leg as well because that required real resilience."

Starmer then spoke about national pride and how he is pleased to see an English side go so far in the competition especially with so much young, exciting talent under Arteta.

"An English club doing really well in Europe, and great English players on the pitch as well," Starmer said. "Look at (Myles) Lewis-Skelly, look at Declan Rice, who was a player of the (Real Madrid) game for both legs.

"These are incredible players, (Bukayo) Saka, of course, really good English players. It was an amazing night. Just got to hope that we go all the way now."

He finally touched upon Lewis-Skelly's breakthrough this season which has seen him push into the England side under manager Thomas Tuchel and become one of the most talked about defenders in Europe.

"To see him score, I think it was 19 minutes in on his debut for England, was a real moment. He's an incredibly accomplished player already," Starmer said.

"It's hard to believe he's only 18. When he was going head-to-head with Jude Bellingham in that Real game, it was just to see the confidence that he had (there). He's a great player, a really great addition. I'm really proud of him."