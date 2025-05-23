Nuno Espirito Santo gives positive Awoniyi update and brushes off links to Roma job

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media ahead of the final game of the season against Chelsea.

Forest and Chelsea battle it out for the final Champions League place at the City Ground this weekend in what should be an intense affair. The top five sides will qualify for next season’s Champions League and both sides will go all out to return to Europe’s top competition.

Awoniyi has recovered well after surgery

Nuno first spoke on striker Taiwo Awoniyi who is recovering from coming out of an induced coma after having abdominal surgery.

"He is much better. Already been able to walk.

"Doctor informed he is starting his normal life in terms of eating his food, so he is doing much better.

"In the game he is not going to be with us, it was a big issue, it is in our mind yet and we want him to be healthy again. So it is going to be a game for Taiwo, for the fans, for the city, for everybody."

Links to the Roma job are a waste of time

Next, he was questioned on being linked with the vacant Roma manager job and brushed the notion aside.

"Do you really think I'm going to waste time on that?

"So much to think and get ready, my main focus is preparing the team, getting best solutions and details for players – nothing else."

Gibbs-White's future is not a concern

Morgan Gibbs-White was handed an England call up by manager Thomas Tuchel on Friday morning and Nuno was asked if he is concerned about his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

"No, I'm only concerned about his performance on the Sunday. This is what we think.

"In his mind for sure the only thought is to compete and help the team on Sunday."

Nuno is not feeling the pressure

Pressure will be mounting on the Forest side ahead of the game which will decide whether they will compete in the Champions League next season. Despite this, Nuno said he hopes his side enjoy it and that it is like any of week.

"A normal week for everyone in approach. Prepare the game like we usually do. Nothing changes.

"One thing we are enjoying is preparing for a big match, so why not enjoy it? Everyone is enjoying it here."

Forest must stick to the game plan

Finally, he revealed what his message to the players will be before the game and gave a very pragmatic answer.

"In a game like this, with motivation you just don’t have to worry about that. It is already there.

"Players are on fire to play the game so the message is to stick to the task."