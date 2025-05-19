Gibbs-White on Forest's European chances: It's a do or die moment, one last push

Nottingham Forest vice-captain Morgan Gibbs-White has sent a message to the squad as they prepare for the final push for European qualification.

Forest kept their hopes of Champions League football alive with a victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium, thanks to goals from Nicola Milenkovic and Gibbs-White who opened the scoring. However, they now must host Chelsea at the City Ground next Sunday as both sides fight for a place in the top five.

Gibbs-White wants all aspects of Forest and the City Ground to be at their best when the Blues visit, stating that his side will fight from the very first minute.

"Chelsea are an incredible team in good form so we'll have to go back to the drawing board this week and focus on how we want to win that game," Gibbs-White told Sky Sports. "It's a do or die moment, one last push and we have to give it everything - the fans, the staff and us. We'll be going in wanting three points.

"How do you beat Chelsea? Everyone being together but I have no doubt about that. Fighting for each other and fighting for what we want. We want Champions League and we'll do our best to put on a good performance and get the three points."

Gibbs-White also admitted training was “lifeless” with the squad left concerned for their teammate strike partner Taiwo Awoniyi' who collided with the post against Leicester City and has since been brought out of an induced coma after abdominal surgery.

"We left it a bit nervy for ourselves towards the end. It was more of an emotional one for us with Taiwo (Awoniyi) but he's on a good recovery so that was for him.

"The whole week has been tough on everyone. Wednesday was our first day back in (after Awoniyi incident) and the place was pretty lifeless, everyone was praying and wishing him well. He's come round on a good path, we're all wishing him well and that win today was for him.

"Today was the perfect example of how together our team is. We all come together and knew we had to do this today. The boys showed incredible resilience. We've been good at taking the lead and seeing it out this season, bit nervy towards the end and a few arguments but the boys rode the storm. Delighted with the three points and we go again next week."

Forest put concerns aside to record a first league double over West Ham in 41 years but must now beat Chelsea and hope results go their way so manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his side can move up to into the Champions League spots. These are currently contested by six sides including Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United ahead of the final day of the season on Sunday.