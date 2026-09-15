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Munich and Barcelona confirmed as Champions League final hosts in 2028 and 2029

Barcelona's Estadio Camp Nou.
Barcelona's Estadio Camp Nou.Profimedia

UEFA have revealed the host venues for the 2028 and 2029 Champions League finals.

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and Barcelona Estadio Camp Nou have been chosen respectively by Europe's governing body.

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Barcelona's bid had been endorsed by Barcelona City Council, the Catalan Government and the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) with the LaLiga giants now ready to take on the challenge.

Their redeveloped arena could be at a capacity of 104,600 by 2029 if the continued redevelopment remains on track.

The Camp Nou has hosted European's football biggest club game twice before, in 1989 and 1999, where AC Milan beat Steaua Bucharest and Manchester United infamously came back to overhaul Bayern Munich respectively.

Bayern's former home at the Olympiastadion hosted three finals and their new base saw the Bavarians lose the 2012 final on penalties to Chelsea.

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