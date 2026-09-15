Lamine Yamal reveals Champions League 'obsession' driving Barcelona in 2026/27

Barcelona are driven by winning the UEFA Champions League this season - according to Lamine Yamal.

La Blaugrana have won back-to-back LaLiga titles under Hansi Flick alongside the 2025 Copa del Rey and two Spanish Supercups.

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However, Europe's biggest prize has eluded him so far in Catalonia, and his star man believes the players added to the squad this summer could tip the balance to break PSG's dominance of the competition.

"Being obsessed with winning the Champions League is a good thing.

“It makes me happy when people come into the dressing room believing that we can win it.

“We are Barca. This club has had moments when it was the best team in the history of football and won the Champions League.

“And we have the team to do it this year."