Moses Simon exclusive: Nantes star tips his Champions League winner

Nigeria international and Nantes winger Moses Simon has revealed his Champions League final prediction, backing Paris Saint-Germain to win the European title.

Having already secured the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles, Luis Enrique’s side are now chasing a treble. However, they must first overcome Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday evening.

Simone Inzaghi’s men head to Germany riding an impressive unbeaten run of eight Champions League matches, having swept past both Barcelona and Bayern Munich - two sides known for their formidable attacking strength.

Given their history and experience - appearing in a seventh final - the Serie A team are favourites, compared to the French side, who are featuring in only their second European Cup/Champions League final.

Nevertheless, the exceptionally talented African winger is backing his club’s French league rivals, saying he’s not surprised to see them reach the final.

"I’m not surprised to see Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Normally, they have the money and they could buy as many quality players as they can (especially) for a club that could sign (Lionel) Messi and Neymar Jnr," Simon told Flashscore.com in a no-holds-barred interview.

"(David) Beckham, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovich, Ronaldinho, (Jay Jay) Okocha all played in PSG.

"Of course, being in the final is not new, it is their plan. I hope they would win it. This will not be for them; it would be for France as well."

Inter’s Champions League success this season has been grounded in defensive solidity. They have recorded a tournament-high eight clean sheets and conceded just 11 goals, one of them an own goal, with six of those coming in the semi-final clashes.

Also, goalkeeper Yann Sommer also tops the charts for clean sheets in this season’s Champions League with seven. In terms of saves, only Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois (52) and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez (49) have made more than the Swiss international, who has recorded 48.

His dependability has been a vital asset for Inter, especially as they’ve faced a tournament-high 214 shots.

Despite all this, Simon remains confident and believes PSG have what it takes to overcome the Milan-based side, though he is cautious of the danger posed by Argentina international Lautaro Martinez.

"PSG have all it takes (to beat Inter Milan). I have played against them; they have quality players," he continued.

"Of course, they should not underrate the Inter Milan team. They have good players like Martinez – he always scores goals. They have a strong team and have been together for long, same as PSG.

"I will not say the best team should win; all I want is PSG to win."

Marseille are the only French team to have won the Champions League, beating AC Milan in the 1992-93 season.

If PSG win, they would be the second French club to do so and end the country's 32-year wait. Simon understands how much that would mean for French football.

He added: "This would have (a huge impact) on Ligue 1 because the last French team to win this competition is Marseille and that has been a long time ago.

"It wouldn’t be a bad thing to see a second French team win the Champions League."

While Martinez hopes to become the first Inter player to score 10 goals in a single major European campaign, PSG manager Enrique is aiming to become just the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different clubs.

Only Carlo Ancelotti (Milan, Real Madrid), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund, Bayern), Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid, Bayern), José Mourinho (Porto, Inter), and Pep Guardiola (Barcelona, Man City) have accomplished this feat.