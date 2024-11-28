Monaco striker Balogun: I'm ready for Arsenal return

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun says he's ready to face former club Arsenal in the Champions League.

The former Gunners centre-forward featured in last night's home defeat to Benfica.

Balogun later said, "The general feeling is that we had the ability to win the game.

"On a personal level, I worked hard to come back. A shoulder injury is never something easy to rehabilitate. Now it's about getting back up to speed.

"The next game with Arsenal? It will be nice to go back there. It's a place where I grew up and developed as a footballer. I have a lot of respect for them."

