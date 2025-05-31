Mkhitaryan: Inter Milan happy to be underdogs against PSG

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says they're happy to be underdogs tonight against PSG.

Inter meet PSG in Munich for the Champions League final.

Mkhitaryan told TNT: "We can't wait to play this final. After two years ago (against Manchester City), we have another chance and we want to win. It won't be easy because the PSG is an excellent team but we will do our best.

"I hope (my experience counts). It's not just me, there are many players who have a lot of experience here. We want to help our teammates give their best and win together. Experience is not the only thing that matters, but also quality and technique, everything."

On being underdogs, Mkhitaryan added, "The tougher the opponent, the better it is for us. There are games where you have to be mentally ready, focused on the whole game. This happened with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, I hope it will also happen against the PSG."