Mings signs contract extension with Villa: I’m sure next season will be our best one yet

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has signed a contract extension with the club after much speculation surrounding his future.

The veteran defender made 22 appearances in all competitions under manager Unai Emery last season having been ruled out of the previous campaign due to a knee injury. Since helping Villa win promotion to the Premier League in 2019 racked up over 180 appearances in claret and blue and become a pivotal player to the side who narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season.

His contract extension was confirmed officially on the club website with Monchi, President of Football Operations revealing his delight in keeping the defender for another season.

“We are very happy that Tyrone has extended his contract with Aston Villa. We are delighted that he will continue to be a part of our journey.”

Mings also opened up on his new deal and how he wants his side to strive for even more next season as they chase down a place in the Champions League which they missed out on due to goal difference last season.

“In the time I’ve been at the club we’ve had quite the journey. Every player signs for a club hoping they can contribute positively towards something successful and my belief that we can achieve something extra special is stronger than ever.

“I thank the fans, the manager, the staff and the players for their unwavering support both on and off the pitch through one of the toughest periods of my career. I’m sure that next season will be our best one yet!”