Al-Hilal set to bid for Villa's Onana that would hand Everton huge transfer boost

Al-Hilal are reported to be interested in a move for Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana in a deal that could help Everton's transfer budget.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Hilal have made an enquiry into Onana, who they see as a prime target this summer after some impressive performances under manager Unai Emery. Following Aston Villa’s final day failure to qualify for the Champions League, Emery will be keen to shift some talent to help meet financial rules, whilst also being able to have the funds necessary to improve his side.

Villa have not yet received a formal offer from Al-Hilal, who only arrived at the club from Everton last summer but reports suggest that an enquiry has been made into the 23-year-old, who could hand the Toffees a major boost if he is sold. This is due to the fact that Everton had a sell-on fee included as part of Onana’s sale 12 months ago, meaning that if he is sold then the club will receive a portion of the fee.

Al-Hilal are looking to mount a title charge for next season’s Saudi Pro League and Onana may the perfect player to help command their midfield. It may be a perfect deal for all parties as Villa’s summer will be impacted by their sixth-placed finish, Everton will be happy to take some extra funds and Al-Hilal will welcome a talented midfielder.

Everton will get 10% of any profit Villa makes on his sale, should it go ahead and after he was sold to Villa for £50M the club may receive over £5M if Villa recoup their money or make a profit. Emery could be keen to move Onana on for a profit given the financial rules in place and could use the funds to invest further into his sid,e who will be eyeing a Champions League spot in the new campaign.