Shearer believes Grealish would not fit in at Newcastle: His future at Man City is done...

Legendary striker Alan Shearer has opened up on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and why he believes he will not fit in at Newcastle United.

Grealish became the country's most expensive ever player when he joined Manchester City in 2021 but after winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup, his time at the Etihad looks to be complete. The England international is under contract at until 2027 and his hefty wages mean any permanent exit this summer difficult.

This has led reports to suggest a loan deal with many suggesting that he may return to former club Aston Villa or the Magpies who are in need of reinforcements in attack. However, speaking to Betfair, Shearer admitted that Grealish should stay away from Newcastle and find a different club to reignite his career.

“There's no doubt Jack is a talented lad and a really nice guy, he just lost his way at Man City for whatever reason and whenever that happens, you've just got to get out and play football again,' Shearer said.

“It doesn't look as if there is a future for him at Man City. I know the questions Pep has faced towards the end of the season and I saw his answers.

“He's been as diplomatic as he could be and don't forget, he's trying to protect the club because they have an asset that they may have to sell and if Pep says anything negative then that brings down the asset's price.

“From the outside looking in, it looks as if his future at Man City is done and he has to move on.”

With City keen on signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki, Grealish’s departure looks certain. Shearer believes it could be challenging for the 39-cap international to find another club due to his high wage demands and the potential cost of stealing him away from City in a permanent deal.

“From a City point of view, you have to remember they paid £100m for him, the length of his contract and the salary he's on, there'll be a lot of things that have to be worked out before he goes elsewhere because no one's paying £100m for him again and I guess no one would pay the salary that he's getting.

“There will be a lot of things that would need to fall into place for him to leave and I guess Man City would help with that in terms of a payoff.'

“If playing abroad is the only option then he'll have to look at it but I'm sure he'll have options from elsewhere.”