Michel excited ahead of Girona UCL debut: Full Q&A presser

Girona coach Michel admits he's excited ahead of their Champions League debut on Wednesday night.

Girona will meet PSG for their debut in the competition. Michel spoke with the press on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the tie.

The situation:

"Last year we did things spectacularly and we have achieved something incredible for us. But we deserved it. Stuani has been making history with this shirt for many years and deserves it more than anyone. We are excited, motivated and want to enjoy the competition."

Approaching the tie:

"We have a way of doing things and if possible we want to win the game. We have to do things well, make sure PSG don't have their best day. They have won all the games in Ligue 1, last season they reached the semi-finals, they play at home and it's our first game. We'll see, but I only ask that we give our best version, with personality and character. If we show our style I'll be satisfied."

Turn the page:

"It's easy to turn the page on the last defeat. My responsibility is to analyse and see the errors in order to correct them. Coming to the stadium I remembered the game in Tenerife, everything we experienced and after three seasons we are facing a Champions League match. How could I not turn the page on a bad match. We have achieved very good objectives from a wonderful day to day and what happened in the last match does not tarnish anything like representing the club in a historic Champions League match."

Luis Enrique:

"He has had great success at club and national team level. He can be vertical but also dominate, he is versatile and aggressive in going for the goal. I have had to analyse him from a worried point of view but we will try to make sure he has a good time again as he said and we enjoy a great match."

A different PSG:

"I see that Luis Enrique has put pressure on him, which has been more difficult for him at other times. Losing Mbappé is bad for any coach, but he has alternatives. The team is aggressive, they have scored four goals on average in the league, they have conceded few goals and it will be difficult. We want to be, however, a recognisable team to play a good game in our debut in the competition."

The first game:

"Everything is positive. We are in the Champions League but the league is what gives peace of mind and growth to the club. We come to compete and do things well. But if we lose I don't get the feeling that we will suffer in the league because the Champions League will only last in my head until 12 o'clock tomorrow night. I would have preferred to play first at home but there will always be Paris, it has happened like this, I don't have any negative feelings for the match."

Team's in shape:

"We have to adapt to a different way of training, to playing every three days. We are prepared to do so knowing that the league must give us balance and security as a club. In the Champions League we are going to compete in the best way and it will not take us out of focus. We have been drawn against Barça and PSG, then Madrid and Liverpool... these are historic moments and we have to enjoy them."

Change of approach:

"We can't change the plan because we don't have the players for it, because we haven't trained for it, because as a coach I can't transmit something I don't feel and fourthly because the players would kill me. PSG has 60-70% possession in games and we'll have to defend, but we won't harm ourselves with a crazy idea. The challenge is huge but our best version will bring us closer to having options and competing well."

Captaincy:

"I've already said that when I wore the captain's armband in Andorra, in my UEFA debut with Rayo, I knew what he felt. Stuani deserves it for his career, but also because he is prepared. I never give anything away, he deserves it more than anyone else."

Fitness:

"We are conditioned by the players' fitness and the recovery of each one from playing every three days. We are monitoring this with the medical services, trainers, etc. We do not have that experience. We have been very attentive to the recovery for tomorrow's game. If the player is not at least 80-90% fit to play, I am not going to force him. We have enough talent to compete in the three competitions and each one will have his moment."