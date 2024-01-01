Tribal Football
Merino spotted in Arsenal training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash

Merino spotted in Arsenal training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash
Merino spotted in Arsenal training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain clash
Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has been spotted in Arsenal training this week.

The veteran was involved with the rest of his teammates as they prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

After a goalless draw against Atalanta in their first game, Arsenal will want to get a win under their belt.

When asked about returning players, manager Mikel Arteta did not mention Merino.

He stated: "No big news. We have a training session this afternoon. We have to review a few players.

“Overall in terms of returning players nothing to give back."

