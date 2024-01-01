AXED! Unhappy PSG coach Enrique leaves Dembele in Paris for Arsenal trip

PSG coach Luis Enrique has left Ousmane Dembele in Paris today for their flight to London.

PSG meet Arsenal tomorrow night in their latest Champions League encounter. But they will do so without Dembele.

Dembele has 4 goals and 3 assists since the start of the season, but will miss the clash at Arsenal.

According to an internal source, it was a disciplinary decision by Enrique, reports L'Equipe.

The pair had a heated argument after the match against Rennes last Friday, won by the Parisians, with an assist from the ex-Barcelona player.

In the aftermath, a dissatisfied Enrique has decided to leave out Dembele as disciplinary action for tomorrow's game.