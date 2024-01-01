Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

AXED! Unhappy PSG coach Enrique leaves Dembele in Paris for Arsenal trip

AXED! Unhappy PSG coach Enrique leaves Dembele in Paris for Arsenal trip
AXED! Unhappy PSG coach Enrique leaves Dembele in Paris for Arsenal tripAction Plus
PSG coach Luis Enrique has left Ousmane Dembele in Paris today for their flight to London.

PSG meet Arsenal tomorrow night in their latest Champions League encounter. But they will do so without Dembele.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dembele has 4 goals and 3 assists since the start of the season, but will miss the clash at Arsenal.

According to an internal source, it was a disciplinary decision by Enrique, reports L'Equipe

The pair had a heated argument after the match against Rennes last Friday, won by the Parisians, with an assist from the ex-Barcelona player.

In the aftermath, a dissatisfied Enrique has decided to leave out Dembele as disciplinary action for tomorrow's game.

Mentions
Champions LeagueDembele OusmanePSGArsenalPremier LeagueLigue 1
Related Articles
PSG winger Barcola warns Arsenal: We're unstoppable!
Ex-PSG captain Sakho criticises French giants over Mbappe exit management
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz