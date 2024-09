PSG winger Bradley Barcola has fired a warning at Champions League opponents Arsenal.

Barcola says PSG are feeling full of confidence after Friday's victory over Rennes.

PSG will meet Arsenal away in the second round of the CL league phase.

PSG started CL life with three points, while Arsenal played 1-1 against Atalanta.

Barcola said on Friday night: "This team can go far. When we all play like that, we are unstoppable."