Arsenal are set to enter contract talks with Saka as uncertainty grows around his future

Arsenal are set to enter contract negotiations with Bukayo Saka this week as the forward enters the final two years of his current deal.

This is according to the BBC who report that the Gunners want to avoid any uncertainty regarding their star player's future and will make securing Saka to a longer contract one of their top priorities. The England international has been on the treatment table since December after suffering a hamstring injury but is nevertheless a huge priority for the club.

The 23-year-old signed his current contract worth around £10M per year in 2022 which works out at around £200k-a-week until 2027. Clubs will no doubt start showing an interest in securing his signature if manager Mikel Arteta lets his deal run down any further with reports suggesting that the likes of Real Madrid could be aiming to snap him up.

Saka is focusing on his long-awaited return to fitness after his hamstring operation especially after Arteta revealed that he had a good chance of returning soon after the current international break which sees England face Albania and Latvia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Arsenal director Andrea Berta is expected to prepare the groundwork for discussions over a new deal for William Saliba who is in the same situation as Saka regarding his contract which expires in two years. With the club still in the title race, both players may be tempted to sign on the dotted line as soon as possible despite the notable interest from elsewhere.