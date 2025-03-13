Asensio delighted with Villa brace in victory over Club Brugge

Marco Asensio was pleased with his double as Aston Villa defeated Club Brugge last night.

The 3-0 win, with Ian Maatsen also scoring, sees Villa reach the Champions League quarterfinals 6-1 on aggregate - where they face Asensio's parent club PSG.

The loanee is clear to face the Parisiens and said afterwards: “We are very happy for the victory. We are in the quarter-finals, and that was the objective.

“Very happy for the team, for the fans, and we continue.”

On the atmosphere, Asensio continued: "Incredible. Every match we play here, the atmosphere is top.

“We have to be grateful with the fans. They are great support for us, and we are really happy.

“We want more, so now we have a little break, and to think on the upcoming objectives.

“I am very comfortable, very happy with the teammates, with the fans, with the city, so keep continuing.

“I’m thinking about the night, today, very happy for the victory. In one or two weeks, we have time to think about this (PSG) game.

“Now, we are in the next round. We know that every game is different, so we have to prepare and to do our maximum.”