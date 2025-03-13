Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Casemiro ready to make Man Utd pay
Atletico Madrid's Gallagher etches his name in Champions League history
Chelsea consider PAYING Man Utd to take back Sancho
Van Dijk on Liverpool future after PSG defeat: Lying to your face

Asensio delighted with Villa brace in victory over Club Brugge

Paul Vegas
Asensio delighted with Villa brace in victory over Club Brugge
Asensio delighted with Villa brace in victory over Club BruggeManjit Narotra / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia
Marco Asensio was pleased with his double as Aston Villa defeated Club Brugge last night.

The 3-0 win, with Ian Maatsen also scoring, sees Villa reach the Champions League quarterfinals 6-1 on aggregate - where they face Asensio's parent club PSG.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The loanee is clear to face the Parisiens and said afterwards: “We are very happy for the victory. We are in the quarter-finals, and that was the objective.

“Very happy for the team, for the fans, and we continue.”

On the atmosphere, Asensio continued: "Incredible. Every match we play here, the atmosphere is top.

“We have to be grateful with the fans. They are great support for us, and we are really happy.

“We want more, so now we have a little break, and to think on the upcoming objectives.

“I am very comfortable, very happy with the teammates, with the fans, with the city, so keep continuing.

“I’m thinking about the night, today, very happy for the victory. In one or two weeks, we have time to think about this (PSG) game.

“Now, we are in the next round. We know that every game is different, so we have to prepare and to do our maximum.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueAsensio MarcoAston VillaClub BruggePSG
Related Articles
Emery "very proud" as Villa reach Champions League QF
Villa boss Emery: Always positive Rogers ready to play where needed
Cash warns Villa teammates: Club Brugge a great team