Aston Villa fullback Maatsen warns PSG: Respect us!

Aston Villa fullback Ian Maatsen insists PSG "have to respect us" after reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

Maatsen struck last night as Villa defeated Club Brugge 3-0 in Birmingham to reach the final eight 6-1 on aggregate.

Waiting for the Villans are PSG and Maatsen insists they're capable of upsetting the Parisians.

He told UEFA: "I've told the other players to enjoy the moment, but of course, we are already looking ahead to Paris.

"They are a great team with great players, and we will have full respect for them. We're a great team too, though, so they will have to respect us, too."

PSG reached the quarterfinals after winning a penalty shootout at Liverpool on Tuesday night.