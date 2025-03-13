Aston Villa fullback Maatsen warns PSG: Respect us!
Aston Villa fullback Ian Maatsen insists PSG "have to respect us" after reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.
Maatsen struck last night as Villa defeated Club Brugge 3-0 in Birmingham to reach the final eight 6-1 on aggregate.
Waiting for the Villans are PSG and Maatsen insists they're capable of upsetting the Parisians.
He told UEFA: "I've told the other players to enjoy the moment, but of course, we are already looking ahead to Paris.
"They are a great team with great players, and we will have full respect for them. We're a great team too, though, so they will have to respect us, too."
PSG reached the quarterfinals after winning a penalty shootout at Liverpool on Tuesday night.