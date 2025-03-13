Emery "very proud" as Villa reach Champions League QF

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left beaming after their Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

Marco Asensio (2) and Ian Maatsen struck as Villa won 3-0 last night to reach the final eight 6-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery later said: “I’m very proud of our supporters, our work, the players, the club, the workers because we’re increasing our demand.

“In increasing our demand we have to get the objective we are facing in the high level we have to get. This season, playing in the Champions League was a very good opportunity when we started and we’re really focusing a lot in the Champions League about how we can be a protagonist.

“Today we competed against one team and performed very well. I’m very happy with how we are in the way and we’re going to play a quarter-final against PSG.

“This is two matches more for our supporters to be with us, to share with us their emotions and we’re going to try to prepare as best as possible to continue like we are doing.”

Emery admits he had to change things around at halftime, despite Kyriani Sabbe's 16th minute dismissal for Brugge.

“The first half was a little bit – not a surprise because every team in the Champions League can perform like they did.

“We couldn’t stop them, we couldn’t recover the ball and we couldn’t dominate with the ball in the first half. We provoked the red card because this action we did is one option we have with a long ball in behind. Rashford did fantastic and the ball from Emiliano Martínez was fantastic.

“In the second half we changed completely and we were speaking at half-time about how we could change how the match was going. We did and the players took responsibility to get our plan strongly to dominate like we did in the second half.

“Through this domination we scored three goals. My objective, I told the players, is playing like we did in the second half when it’s 11v11 and try to achieve the same performance like we did.”