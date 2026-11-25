Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has questioned whether the Dominik Szoboszlai goal should have stood over the weekend.

United lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool on Sunday in what was a simple win for the Reds against a club who remain in the relegation zone for another week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leny Yoro was sent off eight minutes into the contest after he brought down Alexander Isak outside the penalty area. Whilst the red card has now been rescinded, the free kick stood, and Szoboszlai fired it past Senne Lammens and into the bottom left corner.

Controversy also came when replays showed Bradley Barcola touching United's defensive wall. Rules state attacking players must remain at least one metre away from a defensive wall of three or more players.

Pochettino believes Barcola's positioning was illegal and VAR should have intervened in the goal that, if disallowed, could have handed United more of a chance to grab a result.

“No one is talking about it, but should Szoboszlai's goal have been allowed? Maybe the rules changed while I was in America?

“Why didn't they check it? It should have been disallowed. I'm here to defend my players and my club."

The former Spurs and Chelsea boss would still have lost the game by some margin, but there is no denying that if the goal was ruled out, United could have potentially pushed on to grab a draw.

United next face Sporting in the Champions League before a test against Brentford at Old Trafford as Pochettino takes charge of his first home game.