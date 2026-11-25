Six years after leaving, Bruno Fernandes returns to the Estadio de Alvalade wearing neither a Sporting nor a Portugal shirt. For the first time since leaving the Lions, the Portuguese midfielder will face his former team, wearing the Manchester United captain's armband.

Reunions are always special, even when the stories come with their share of highs and lows. Some will remember most clearly the moment when Fernandes terminated the contract that tied him to the club, following the invasion of the Alcochete Academy, while others remember the Portuguese international's achievements on the pitch.

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Signed from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017, Fernandes soon established himself as one of the best players in Portugal, carrying Sporting through a particularly delicate period in the club's history. He returned after that contract termination, persuaded by Sousa Cintra, who invited him to captain a club in ruins.

That, in essence, was the prologue to Fernandes' footballing destiny: one of the greatest talents in Portuguese football in recent years, who would go on to lead two historic clubs through their most difficult periods of the 21st century.

The star who terminated his contract

Before one of the most turbulent periods in Sporting's history, Fernandes shone in his first season under Jorge Jesus.

His debut at Alvalade and in Portuguese football was marked by the number eight's first truly productive season. Until then, his best tally had been five goals in a single campaign. For the Lions, he scored 16 and provided 17 assists, forming a memorable partnership with Bas Dost in the Lions' attack.

Bruno Fernandes in the Portuguese Cup final lost to Desportivo das Aves MIGUEL A. LOPES / EPA / Profimedia

Despite the individual numbers, the season ended in tears for the Lions and foreshadowed a crisis at Alvalade. Sporting won only the League Cup, was eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League quarter-finals and missed out on Champions League qualification after a 2-1 defeat away to Maritimo on the final matchday.

That defeat triggered the infamous invasion of the Alcochete Academy, which left a dark mark on the club's history. Five days later, Sporting would lose the Portuguese Cup final to Desportivo das Aves.

Fernandes was one of nine players to terminate their contracts, but unlike the players who came through Alcochete - such as Rafael Leao, Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Rui Patricio - he would return several months later, signing a new five-year contract with a €100 million (£85m) release clause.

Tears before farewell

Despite criticism from the stands and on social media, Fernandes promised he would apologise to the supporters on the pitch. That is exactly what he did.

Now wearing the captain's armband, the midfielder raised his level even further the following season and produced an extraordinary campaign.

Playing for a team initially coached by Jose Peseiro before Marcel Keizer took over, Fernandes scored 32 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 appearances, becoming the highest-scoring midfielder ever to play in Europe.

The season ended with a moment of glory at the Estadio Nacional. After once again carrying the team in the semi-final against Benfica, he scored in the final against Porto, helping Sporting win the Portuguese Cup, one year after that emotional afternoon against Desportivo das Aves.

After that match, rumours of a move to England were already swirling. Sporting resisted advances from Tottenham and Manchester United. Despite the captain's tears after the 5-0 Super Cup defeat to Benfica, the Portugal international remained at Alvalade for half a season.

His form - 12 goals and eight assists - over the following five months forced the Red Devils to admit defeat and sign him in January 2020. The deal was initially worth €55 million (£46.6m), potentially rising to €80 million (£68m) if performance-related objectives were met, and was, at the time, the biggest transfer in the history of the Lions.

"There are few words for everything I went through here. They were very important moments that marked my career," he said at the time of his departure in an interview with Sporting TV.

In a statement published later on social media, he issued one final apology to Sporting supporters: "I do not blame you, but I ask you not to blame me either for returning and trying to carry Sporting's motto with me in every moment I wore green and white and the lion on my chest."

Nightmares at Theatre of Dreams

The move to Manchester represented a major step forward in his career, and the midfielder needed little time to win over English supporters. Fernandes made his debut just days after the deal was officially completed and quickly became one of the key figures in a team seeking to return to the competitive identity of the Alex Ferguson era.

In his first half-season in England, he scored eight goals and provided seven assists in just 14 appearances. The numbers promised a beginning of a new era at Old Trafford and confirmed that the Portugal international had the quality to make a difference at the highest level. Manchester United's problem, however, was never really the No. 8's numbers.

In 2020/21, he produced one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists in 58 appearances. However, he saw the team finish second in the Premier League and lose the Europa League final to Villarreal.

In 2023, just like at Sporting, he was handed the captain's armband, becoming the face of a team that was still searching for stability and trying to reclaim its place among the English elite.

Along the way, he helped the club win the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup the following year, although the Premier League title and even Champions League football were becoming increasingly distant from Old Trafford.

Despite becoming a leading figure of the club's modern era, Fernandes is enduring a particularly difficult period in England, and he could be on the verge of leaving the club without the glory enjoyed by other past icons, such as Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, who also joined from Sporting.

Amid managerial changes, disappointing seasons and directionless sporting projects - as demonstrated by the recent dismissals of Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino - Fernandes has been forced to carry a team far below the level demanded by its supporters and its history.

Along the way, he has suffered collateral damage, becoming a target for criticism from both supporters and former club figures.

Bruno Fernandes' career league stats Flashscore

Reunion set for Alvalade

For the first time since leaving Sporting more than six years ago, Fernandes returns to Lisbon to face his former club in a match that could even help determine both teams' Champions League fortunes.

Expectations surrounding the reception from the Lions' supporters are high. After all, despite the controversial termination of his contract and his move to England, the midfielder left a profound mark at Alvalade, both through his performances and the leadership he assumed on the pitch during a particularly difficult period in the club's history.

His farewell and the words he chose at the time to explain a bond that has survived distance and the change of shirt, strengthened over the years by public displays of affection for Sporting.

Bruno Fernandes returns to Alvalade PEDRO FIUZA / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Before kick-off will be the memories of a story that began nine years ago, passed through turbulent moments and ended in a tearful farewell. Looking back, Alvalade may have been the happiest home of Fernandes' career.

Will it still be after Wednesday night's game?