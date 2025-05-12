Martinelli reacts to incredible Arsenal record: I’ll try to score every game from now on!

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has reacted to the statistic that the club has never lost a game win hich he has scored.

The Gunners came from two goals down to take a point back to North London against champions Liverpool, who kept Martinelli’s incredible record alive. The Brazilian scored Arsenal’s opening goal with a header in the 47th minute and maintains the record that they have never been beaten in any of the 45 games Martinelli has scored in.

After the game, the 23-year-old was asked about the statistic and joked that he would try to score in every game, therefore keeping the North London side unbeaten.

“I’ll try to score every single game from now on! I mean, it’s really good to have these stats,” said Martinelli. “I just try to do my best for the team.

“It’s a game I like to play, going in behind and threatening their last line. I think it was a great game. But as I said, we could have done better in the first half, but the boys did a great effort out there.

“Of course, we wanted to win the game. We came here with the mentality to win it.

“At half-time, we talked and we knew that we could do better, and this is what we did. You could see in the beginning of the second half, we scored and then we went for it.”

Arsenal now face a must-win clash with Newcastle United as they search for the two points needed to secure Champions League qualification. Standards must be much higher against the Magpies who are also eyeing a place in Europe and will not sit back and relax like Liverpool who already have the title secured.