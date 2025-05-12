Arsenal's European chances threatened as Arteta says Rice "couldn’t even train" this week

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained the reason why midfielder Declan Rice missed this weekend's clash with Liverpool.

Arteta has confirmed the England midfielder was not able to train in the build-up to face the champions which is not good news for Arsenal fans.

“He and Jurrien are not fit – Declan couldn’t even train so he’s injured unfortunately and couldn’t make the game,” Arteta said.

Arsenal have two league matches left to play, against Newcastle on Sunday and Southampton on the final day of the season and need just two more points to qualify for next season's Champions League. Following a three-game losing streak in all competitions, the North London side will be desperate to get back to winning ways as the seaso comes to a close.

However, with the Magpies fighting for a place in the Champions League and the Saints holding off Manchester City in a bold 0-0 result this weekend their European hopes may well be crushed, especially now Rice is out. The club will likely miss the 26-year-old for at least one of their final games as Arteta will not want to risk making the injury worse.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will be watching Rice closely over the next few weeks to see if he will recover in time for the international games against Andorra and Senegal next month in what could be a difficult few months for the midfielder who miss out on Europe and a chance to play for his country.