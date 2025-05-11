Martinelli: Arsenal aimed to beat Liverpool at Anfield

Gabriel Martinelli revealed that Arsenal headed to Anfield with the clear intention of defeating Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Reds raced into a two-goal lead, but the Gunners fought back to earn a point, with goals from the Brazilian and Mikel Merino securing the comeback.

Martinelli extended his impressive Arsenal run to 45 matches - remarkably, the North Londoners have never lost a game in which he’s found the net.

“It's really good to play against them,” Gabi told Arsenal website.

“It's really hard as well. I always try to do my best, not just against them, against every team, but against them, I think I've got a bit more lucky, and it's an open game as well.

“It's a game I like to play, going in behind and threatening their last line. I think it was a great game today. But as I said, we could have done better in the first half, but the boys did a great effort out there.

“Of course, we wanted to win the game. We came here with the mentality to win it.

“At half-time, we talked and we knew that we could do better, and this is what we did. You could see in the beginning of the second half, we scored and then we went for it.

“It was hard in the end with one (player) less, but we tried our best and we gave everything out there.”