Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after resignation
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides

Martinelli: Arsenal must stick together

Paul Vegas
Martinelli: Arsenal must stick together
Martinelli: Arsenal must stick togetherAction Plus
Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli urged calm after their Champions League defeat at Inter Milan.

The Gunners have suffered defeats to Inter and Newcastle in a matter of days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Martinelli told Viaplay: "Inter is a good team. We knew how difficult the fight would be. We came to win the game. We didn't manage to do that, but we have to stick together and we have a big game on Sunday (against Chelsea). 

"We have to review the match and find out what we did wrong so that we can improve for the next match.

"That's football. You can't win every match. There will be times when you will struggle a bit with things, but we are playing for Arsenal and we have to stick together and turn things around." 

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueMartinelli GabrielArsenalInterChelsea
Related Articles
Inter Milan midfielder Zielinski: Arsenal can win Champions League
Arteta pushed about Chelsea clash: If Arsenal play like...
Seedorf: Inter Milan won using 'Italian style'; Arsenal were never going to score