Arteta pushed about Chelsea clash: If Arsenal play like...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists they're in good shape ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners have been beaten by Newcastle and Inter Milan inside a week, but Arteta says their performance in Italy has him confident ahead of the Blues clash.

He said last night: "If we play the way we play, we‘ll have a big chance to win against Chelsea. That‘s the way we have to go. I told them that I’m proud of them.

"I haven‘t seen them play in Europe in the manner that we have today. We are disappointed because we didn’t get what we wanted out of the game, that’s for sure."

Arteta added, "The concern tonight is the result and obviously in both boxes at the end we didn’t do what we have to do. When we didn’t, then someone else didn’t and that’s it. For sure, this is the way that I want to see my team. All the big games that we have in Europe by far this was the best one that we played in the last few years."