Inter Milan midfielder Zielinski: Arsenal can win Champions League

Paul Vegas
Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski rates Arsenal among this season's Champions League contenders.

Inter defeated the Gunners 1-0 at  San Siro stadium last night.

Zielinski later said: "We came in well and dominated in the first 25 minutes, then they took the ball and created something, but winning was important and we got a great victory.

"We knew we were facing a great team, one of those that can win the Champions League. We are happy with what we did."

He added: "We have 10 points and we will try to win as many games as possible to get into the top 8."

