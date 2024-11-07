Seedorf: Inter Milan won using 'Italian style'; Arsenal were never going to score

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Inter Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf insists they can be happy with their 1-0 win against Arsenal.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty earned Inter the Champions League win last night.

Seedorf said in his role as pundit on Amazon Prime: "Inter won in the Italian style, at a certain point they threw away the key and said that there was no way through.

"I didn't understand (coach Simone) Inzaghi's changes, then I saw that he designed the 5-4-1. With those men, Arsenal would never have been able to score".

He added: "Credit to the organisation in the defensive phase. Then quite good with the ball, but it is the defensive unity, the desire to help also of the attackers, that made the difference. Sometimes however the attackers can also find some inattentions of the defenders, Inter instead did not concede anything."

Champions LeagueSerie ASeedorf ClarenceInterArsenalPremier League
