EXCLUSIVE: Javier Zanetti opens up on Inzaghi and PSG ahead of Champions League final

Ahead of the Champions League final against PSG this Saturday, Flashcore had the opportunity to speak exclusively to Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti.

How did you see this season and for what reasons do you think Inter reached the final?

"I think it was a positive season, because I think we were competitive in all the competitions we played. We have the last thing left, which is a great Champions League final, and the truth is that it would be very good to be able to culminate and crown this dream."

It's interesting to be back in the final two years later.

"It's not easy to play two finals in three years. After that final against Manchester City, before which everyone said Manchester City were going to be far superior, and then in the match, it wasn't like that. We narrowly missed out and now we have another chance. Football always gives the opportunity for revenge and let's hope this is the right one.

The Champions League final is coming up. How do you see Paris Saint-Germain? Do you see them being a more organised team than they were and playing more structured as a unit?

"I think they and we have reached the final deservedly, we have beaten some very important teams. I think Luis Enrique is a great coach, who gave an identity to Paris Saint-Germain, and it's not going to be an easy game, quite the opposite, a complicated game.

"They have some very strong players like Dembele, Donnaruma is going through a great moment... It's going to be a nice final for me, where two teams that try to play good football will face each other, and it's probably going to be very even and very balanced."

Dembele has enjoyed a spectacular season at PSG IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Arteta said after the semi-final that they were the better team because of the way they played. Do you think that's true or did they really play better?

"No, I think Arteta is talking because the run they had in the Champions League was very good. Then they are up against a team like Paris Saint-Germain who overcame them and you have to give credit to what PSG did."

On the new format of the Champions League, as a manager, do you think it was beneficial for the spectacle or was it beneficial for the sporting side?

"I think it was beneficial on both sides, because all the teams had to go out to win, they couldn't speculate. There were eight games and whoever scored the most points made it into the top eight, so that forced you to go out to win and go for points in every game. That made it very attractive.

"It's true that you play more games but, well, the Champions League is always a spectacular competition to play in. I think that, after the World Cup, it is the event with the most repercussions worldwide, and to play in it, to be a protagonist, to be part of it is a real celebration."

The fact that Liverpool took so many points and then got knocked out early...

"It's moments, it's football. Liverpool in those first eight games were better than a lot of people, but then you go through the opposition and it gets tougher and tougher. That's where you have to be prepared, and they came up against PSG who knocked them out."

Simone (Inzaghi) has been manager for a while now. Is he doing well?

"Very well. Since he arrived with us, this will be the fourth year. He is a coach with very clear concepts, the group follows him because they know that he tries to give the team a great identity, and he does it: the team plays good football.

"He has been growing too, over the years, and today he is personally going through a great moment. He and his staff deserve to play in this final."

Do you see him as a Ferguson for Inter, or do you think that cycles come to an end?

"(laughs). First of all, both he and his family are very happy with us. He is very comfortable, people love him a lot, and that also helps. I see that he is very calm."

How do you see Lautaro (Martinez), the star of the team, and did you see him developing the way he has at the club for so many years?

"First of all, the truth is that I am very happy about Lautaro, he has been with us for a long time and he continues to show a great sense of belonging. He is a reference point, the captain and you can see that he is very comfortable at the club. That reminds me of my beginnings.

"I wish Lauti all the best, because he's a boy who deserves it for the effort he makes, he's always trying to help his teammates, people love him a lot, he's an example of a captain and I hope he can always have the chance to be in the elite and that he can win many titles with Inter."

Do you see him in the future having a similar career to yours? Would you like that?

"I hope so because my career here at Inter was very nice, because of how I lived it, how I felt it and because of what Inter means to me. I wish with all my heart that he can find all those feelings."

