Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing highly rated RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser.

The 21-year-old has impressed since joining Lens from Strasbourg in the summer of 2025, playing an instrumental role in securing their Champions League qualification.

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Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest in Risser last summer, but the goalkeeper reportedly agreed with Lens officials to remain until the end of the current campaign.

However, PSG have yet to renew their interest, allowing several European heavyweights to enter the race.

Manchester City are reportedly dissatisfied with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s performances, while Liverpool have held internal discussions regarding a potential move.