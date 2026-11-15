Liverpool have reportedly overtaken Crystal Palace in the race to sign young Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou.

Ganiou, 21, broke into Lens’ first team last season and has been a key player since, making 37 appearances and popping up with four goals.

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Crystal Palace were keen on the centre back joining former manager Pierre Sage in the summer, but he opted to remain in France and sign a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now in for Ganiou and have overtaken Palace in the race to sign him.

Liverpool are preparing for life without captain Virgil van Dijk and are expected to spend big to fill that void should he leave at the end of the season.