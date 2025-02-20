Man City boss Guardiola explains holding back Haaland for Real Madrid hammering

Manager Pep Guardiola explained keeping Erling Haaland on the bench for Manchester City’s Champions League exit against Real Madrid due to injury.

City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu in the second leg, sealing a 6-3 aggregate loss to the reigning European champions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side advanced to the last 16, while City’s hopes of reclaiming the trophy ended earlier than expected.

“Erling trained yesterday. I believe the images we have done are fine, but he has discomfort walking and for example on stairs,” he revealed post-game.

“We spoke yesterday, and this morning and he said he didn’t feel good, didn’t feel ready.”