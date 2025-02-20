Guardiola concedes Man City facing end of era after Real Madrid defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola concedes they're facing an end of an era at the club after their Champions League elimination last night.

City lost the second-leg of their round 16 playoff at Real Madrid 3-1, so losing the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

A dejected Guardiola said afterwards: "Nothing is eternal.

"We have been unbelievable and we have to try step by step to get better from today.

"We have been extraordinarily extraordinary in the past, but not any more.

"We have 13 games (left in the Premier League) and have to be top four or five to try to be (in the Champions League) again.

"The best team won, they deserved it. They were better. What we have to do is accept the reality and move forward."