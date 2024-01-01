Man City defender Akanji admits Oasis kit left him confused

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji admits he was left confused last night by their new kit.

City debuted their Oasis-inspired kit for last night's Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan.

Afterwards, Akanji laughed: "I like it a lot. I had already seen it before taking part in the filming, when we made it for Puma.

"In one action I got confused with the referee on the sidelines, I thought it was Bernardo (Silva) and I passed him the ball.

"But for the rest I really like the kit and I can't wait to play with it more."