Man City defender Akanji admits Oasis kit left him confused
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji admits he was left confused last night by their new kit.

City debuted their Oasis-inspired kit for last night's Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan.

Afterwards, Akanji laughed:  "I like it a lot. I had already seen it before taking part in the filming, when we made it for Puma. 

"In one action I got confused with the referee on the sidelines, I thought it was Bernardo (Silva) and I passed him the ball.

"But for the rest I really like the kit and I can't wait to play with it more."

