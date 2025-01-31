Man City boss Guardiola: Four years in a row facing Real Madrid, It feels like a derby

Manchester City boss has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Arsenal this weekend.

Firstly, Guardiola opened up on facing Real Madrid in Champions League play-offs next month.

"It feels like a derby already.

"Four years in a row facing Real Madrid.

"But Bayern or Madrid - both was really tough. Hopefully, we can arrive in first leg here, and then at Madrid, as best as possible."

The clash against the Spanish giants makes City’s schedule extremely tough over the coming weeks, Guardiola gave his response to the upcoming fixtures.

"is what it is"

Guardiola then gave a few more short answers when asked about three new players to his Champions League squad.

"I don't know"

When asked if Rodri could be one of those possible additions, he again gave a short answer.

"I will not discuss that."

The City boss then continued on the busy February schedule, which he says will be tough for his side, which has been inconsistent so far this season.

"We already start in Paris and then face Chelsea, so we are already there in amount of difficult games.

"Schedule is what it is. In Premier League every team has to play everyone. But normally in Premier League they always put toughest schedules for teams in Europe.

"Schedule the most difficult ones because it is tough to play against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but the problem is in the middle is Newcastle.

"Always they are so kind for the calendar, so many years, always happens in that way."

He then expanded on his comments about Manchester City's tough calendar when asked if he was complaining about his upcoming games.

"Are you asking me that question after many years here? Come on. Don’t make me that question to say something and then pull out that.

"You have been here many years before me and always been like that. Not complaining because we have incredible success playing that calendar.

"So maybe question surprise for you but it happen for always. Always been like that. We accept it. I'm not complaining because we won trebles and had success doing like that.

"Said many times, last season, we play a quarter-final against Madrid and three days later we have FA Cup semi-final in Wembley when we could have another day. But we survive.

"I remember when I was in Barcelona and follow Premier League and Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger make same complaints.

"Do you think it is going to change?

"The broadcaster decide, they don’t ask me what is better to play."

The Spanish head coach if facing Arsenal has become a grudge match after recent games to which he responded with “no”.

He was then questioned on his relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and how it is at the present moment.

"Exceptional. With him and his family, exceptional.

"Of course, not in touch now, he has his business and I have mine and other games, but the respect we have is always there."

Guardiola continued on the Champions League draw which he says could have been easier.

"It is not a surprise now.

"It’s fine. We can be better? Yeah. We can be in top eight? Yeah, but we were not good enough. We don’t deserve to be in the finals this season winning just three games and drawing another one, lost a lot - we don’t deserve it.

"Draw could have been nicer? Yes. The draw is the draw. Bayern Munich was extremely difficult. Real Madrid difficult, we know that. We have done it in the past. It is not a problem.

"I say between season give us more time but that does not happen, but it is okay. We complain? Get another job, go home, manage another country or club."

Finally, he opened up on the short-term future of James McAtee as the transfer window comes to a close.

"I don’t think (we are selling). He is going to stay. We don’t have enough players. We have a World Cup at the end of the season, we have a lot games. He can play more minutes. They have to fight continually. But I am really pleased for McAtee.

"But, maybe arrive an offer and the club say we have to sell him. The opinion from me on McAtee, I say to club is really clear. But it is the club and they have to sell players, so it depends what happens."