Man City boss Guardiola: We were out, but then Savinho...

Boss Pep Guardiola credited Savinho for sparking Manchester City's second-half comeback in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge.

Facing elimination at half-time, City needed a victory to advance to the knockout stages.

Savinho's introduction led to immediate pressure with early crosses and corners

“We were out,” Guardiola said when asked about the feelings during the game.

“When you are out, you play with nothing to lose.

“We go forward. The first half was so dynamic but we missed the spark. Savinho helped us like all the season when he play there. He was unbelievable. He changed the game and after five or ten minutes had won two or three corners. Our crowd reacted and we had the chances.

“The way we play that way, Brugge had more chances in the second half than the first. In the first half when they were so tight and defended with man to man marking, we needed the quality, the spark, the one player to make the individual action to score and we missed it.

“Maybe we felt the pressure. Sometimes you are winning 2-0, you are scared to lose. When you are 1-0 down and out of the Champions League, you have nothing to lose.

“In the right moments we found the goals. It has been a really tough group stage because the game against Inter was really good.

“It was not easy to win at Juventus or PSG. We did it, we are there. In two weeks we will be better than we are now because players will be back and we will have the new signings. We will play one of two giants (Bayern Munich or Real Madrid). We’ll see what happens and how we arrive.”