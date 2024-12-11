Man City boss Guardiola: We'll fight-back by sticking to our style

Manchester City need to get back to their strengths if they are to dominate games and get wins, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens have not been enjoying the best of runs of late, as they have won once in the past nine matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League, they will be hoping to turn around that record.

“What will save us is the way we play,” Guardiola said in his pre-match news conference.

“It is the consequence of not playing in the way we have to play.

“What we have to do is simple: our strength is the ball. That’s our success because we run like a desperate team when we don’t have the ball but with the ball we are incredibly patient. We make them run and run.

“We attack too quickly and don’t do things at the right tempo and with that every team is better than us.

“We need to get the confidence back for the simple things, get the ball and pass the ball. Simple things we will do better and then get the confidence.

“You get confidence when you make a thousand, millions passes and it helps us to be who we are. I know when we are able to do it in the situations like we had the last month.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play