Juventus midfielder Yildiz: We're excited facing Man City

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz is delighted with his form this season.

Yildiz says he feels confident ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

How exciting is it to face City?

"It will definitely be a great game. We are looking forward to this game and we are excited.

"We have prepared for all the games. We have prepared well and we hope for a positive result."

"It will be a great match for me. I want to do my best for the team and I hope everything goes well."

How would you rate your season?

"My expectations are different. It's a great season, but I can always improve. I hope to continue like this."

Do you have a player you follow closely at City?

"As I said, City have already won the Champions League, if I have to choose I'd say Haaland. But there are so many good, exceptional players, you're spoiled for choice. It's a great honor."

Where do you need to improve the most?

"In football I think there is always room for improvement. I try to help the team, do better. There are no specific things, I try to improve in general."

Coming from a series of draws. Is the reaction against Bologna a starting point?

"We are a great team and we always look forward. We are satisfied and we want to do more and more."

After the brace at San Siro, has anything changed in you?

"Certainly, because scoring increases your self-confidence. I hope to score again."

What is your relationship with Thiago Motta?

"He is a great coach. I am very grateful to have his constant support, as is the whole team. I am very grateful to have him."

Do you want to play closer to the goal?

"I play where the coach puts me. Thiago replies: "That's not the right question, you've already started badly...". And then: "Well done Kenan."

What are the differences between the Champions League and the league?

"The Champions League is a historic trophy. We work hard and I'm happy to be here. The first time I heard the anthem I got goosebumps. I want to do my best to help the team.

"The season is quite long, I don't know where we'll get to at the end. We'll try to do our best."