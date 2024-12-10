Juventus coach Motta: Man City a great opportunity; don't compare Vlahovic and Haaland

Juventus coach Thiago Motta says his players are excited facing Manchester City tomorrow night.

Juve host City on Wednesday, with Motta saying they are relishing the challenge.

What kind of match should we expect?

"It's a great opportunity for us to face a big club like City. As always, we prepared for the match to give our best, grow as a team, improve as a team, always going on the pitch with great concentration. On what we have to avoid."

On John Elkann's visit?

"I can tell you that it was a pleasure for all of us to have him come and visit us. Everything else remains between us."

What do you have to do to control the game?

"Controlling the game doesn't just mean possession, to control there are many other things that you have to do well. Every team has its own characteristics. They have a specific characteristic, having the ball. Coming into the opponent's half, playing with many men. We are ready to take them when they come to attack, press them at the right moments, play the ball with quality. It's important in these games, to play it with quality."

A win would be important for the next round...

"In the end you look at everything but you give priority to the most important things, today it's about paying attention to what we have control over. Playing the game, knowing what to do against a team like City. We have to stay compact, play with intensity in game situations, in the use of the ball, put great quality because we will face a team that likes to attack. We can create difficulties for them if we play well with quality.

"Avoid the spaces where they feel comfortable, in depth or between the lines. Lots of things to think about, imagine. But give priority to the important things at this moment. Have concentration on what we can do. Everything else, the accounts and other things, at the end of the situation that will be seen tomorrow we can think one thing or another."

This Juve has shown that it has character...

"I totally agree and we can still improve, because we are a young team, we can improve on every aspect of the game. On technique, on play, on physique. Everything counts. We have shown that we have great character, in a difficult moment to grow. We play with great solidity. I come to the previous question: if you ask a striker if he wants to play closer to the goal, everyone will say yes. But that is not the only task. Kenan is a demonstration. He trains very well every training session and attacks, defends, scores goals, tries to adapt to his teammates to play at a high level in Juventus."

In your opinion, is City in crisis?

"I can't judge what happens at other people's homes. I can only admire what they've done in recent years. They've won everything and I can only compliment a team that has shown giant value in recent years, they've done extraordinary things. The Premier League 4 times in a row, they've won the Champions League, the World Cup, it's relative to talk about a moment of crisis."

Were you inspired by Guardiola?

"He is very strong. It's not me who says it, but the facts, since he began his career he has won everything and with continuity. That's why I don't come here to praise a very strong coach anymore."

Is the return of injuries helping the group?

"Every situation we face must be faced in one way only. We have to give something more to help the team. When we had fewer players, we did it. Now that they are back I am happy and pleased for them, because they are the first to want to participate, the first who when they do not play, whether it is for technical reasons or also for injury, are not happy. We are happy to have them back, starting tomorrow, both playing from the start and during the match."

Is there an aspect where you are behind?

"I have never spoken of excuses for injuries, you have never heard me talk about our moment being due to injuries. I don't believe in these things. Every team goes through its moment. In the moments you go through it depends on how you face them. The situations you face today you have to face them in the right way, moving forward, working, being a team, fighting with the opponent. Sometimes we have succeeded, sometimes not. Beyond this we have a match in the Champions League that we lost, all the others we had other results. Let's continue like this. We always want to improve and we can improve in every aspect. We have the potential to do so."

Are there any commonalities between Haaland and Vlahovic?

"We are talking about two great strikers who work in two great teams. First strikers in great teams. It is not for me to make comparisons, and I do not even feel capable of doing so. I know Dusan very well and I know the City player from afar, it is not the same judgment. I will never allow myself to judge him. Happy with Dusan's work, he must continue, he will have the opportunity to show his value, thinking of the good of the team."

How is Douglas Luiz?

"He is fine. His case needs to be looked at carefully, because a lot of time has passed since the last match with Lazio and now he is back in the group and we will understand how the player behaves during training, during moments in the match and his evolution to be able to have the player fully in rhythm."

How heavy is this match?

"I don't know the weight. It's a Champions League match with two big clubs facing each other. We're focusing on what we have to do, what we need to do on the pitch. We want to compete against a big team today. Everything else is relative. The weight or no weight. The important thing is the pitch and being ready to play our game, having a shared idea."