Man City boss Guardiola: I still don't understand new Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he still doesn't understand the new Champions League format.

Guardiola also says he'd like to avoid former club Barcelona in this season's competition.

"Good question. Barcelona maybe," Guardiola told Italian show Che Tempo Che Fa, when asked who he'd like to avoid. "The affection I have for them destroys me.

"I was born in a small town nearby, it’s never easy to play against them."

Guardiola was also asked about the new-look Champions League.

"I don’t understand, I just coach," he said. "I think we’ll be able to answer this question only at the end of the season."

