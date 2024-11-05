Man City boss Guardiola has message for Norway over Haaland fitness

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Erling Haaland is fit to play in midweek.

The Norway forward will likely be in the City team as they take on Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola is set to take on soon to be Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, while Sporting’s current sporting director Hugo Viana is joining City in the summer.

On whether Haaland needed a break in this game, the City boss responded: "I don't think so, maybe international games he can rest...”

On his team’s struggles due to many absent players, he added: "When that happens, we know that we are going to struggle.

“And that is the point, to be able to accept that we are going to struggle, and it's fine, it's really fine. Every game will be more and more difficult than we had in previous seasons, when everything was smooth.”