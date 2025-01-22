Man City boss Guardiola happy Stones back for PSG

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that John Stones’ return to fitness is a huge boost.

The Citizens are preparing to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

As they need a win to ensure they are on course for knockout stage progression, Guardiola is happy to have more players to call on.

“Stones came back to the team and that is incredible news for us,” he said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

“We could not train. We need our rhythm, but we have only one or two subs.

“I couldn’t demand anything, or they would be injured. We could not define what we were in the past.

“That why we were not in our best. Ruben is back, John is back, and people up front they are coming back, too.

“For that, game by game let’s see what happens.”