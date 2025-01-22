Man City ace Haaland: New contract brings me fresh energy

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is raring to go in the Champions League.

The forward is fresh from signing his new 10-year contract with the Citizens this past week.

He is now a long-term City player, committing until 2034 at the very least.

“I feel like a positive energy in the club,” the Norwegian confirmed about his new deal. “It’s been a hard period - everyone knows that.

“I feel the energy and I think we’re over that now and we look forward in time.

“We are looking forward to tomorrow and to many games.

“For me, I just signed a nine and half year deal so of course I’m happy. I’m super happy with my choice.”