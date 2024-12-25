Man City boss Guardiola concedes Champions League qualification at risk

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola concedes they're at risk of missing Champions League qualification this season.

City's stunning form collapse sees them seventh on the Premier League table.

"When I said before, people laughed," said Guardiola. "They said, 'qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success'.

"But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country. They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League."

City have competed in the Champions League for the past 14 seasons.

"The one team that has been in the Champions League for the past years has been Manchester City," Guardiola added.

"Now we are at risk, of course we are. Definitely."