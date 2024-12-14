5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribalfootball.com had a number of great exclusive interviews this week including Stephen Warnock, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Stefano Morrone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Stephen Warnock on how Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is struggling to keep his squad happy due to its size:

“He's tried Caicedo at right back and then he likes to push him into that midfield role but will that keep Lavia and Enzo Fernandez happy? When you're winning games it's quite easy to keep players happy, but we’re seeing a little bit of unrest now with Madueke. He's finding it difficult because Jadon Sancho's come in the team. Maresca’s also found a position for Neto, so now Madueke's out the team and he's not quite happy."

Shaun Wright-Phillips on Manchester City possibly replacing Kevin de Bruyne which he says will be a tricky task:

"You can go back plenty of years and this is a topic which regularly comes up, with those key players who have dominated the Premier League getting ready to move on. It's a conversation which continues to come up. I don't think you ever look for a like-for-like replacement, because it's impossible to replace players such as Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Stephen Warnock on how despite Liverpool's win over Girona they still have many flaws to work on:

“Arne Slot knows there are still problems within the system and he knows that the players are still learning. Everything has been going so smoothly and they haven't been tested too much, but you've got to find flaws within the system to get better at the system. Now a lot of questions will be asked after that Girona game. Why were we getting pulled out of positions? Why was it so easy for Girona to break on us? Was it a mentality thing?

Stefano Morrone on his time at Parma during his impressive time as a player:

“Parma is like my second home. I still live there with my family. Becoming the captain of such a historic squad was a proud moment for me, though it also brought more responsibility. The fans and the city are fantastic, and I’ll always cherish my time there.”

Shaun Wright-Phillips on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and how he does not understand the questions surrounding him:

"I don't believe we've seen a striker in England as prolific as Haaland in front of goal, he's been incredible the last two seasons. For him to have 13 league goals this season and still be getting stick, it's a new thing for the world of football. I don't doubt him at all. You can see he's still getting in good positions, making chances for himself.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play