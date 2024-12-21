Man City boss Guardiola: We can't win Prem nor Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled them out of the race for the Premier League and Champions League titles this season.

Guardiola says the squad isn't strong enough this season.

Asked by TNT if they can revive their title hopes, he replied: "No.

"We don’t have the players.

"It’s more difficult. I don’t have the feeling now. Maybe it’s going to happen, who knows?

"But I have the feeling that now we have to think in the short term. We cannot put a lot of big, big targets.

"When you want to achieve something important, like win the Premier League, arrive in the latter stages of the Champions League, how you have to behave is this one concept: consistency. All this time we were incredibly consistent and now we are not."