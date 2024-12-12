Man City boss Guardiola: Biggest challenge of my career...?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's questioning himself after their Champions League defeat at Juventus.

The 2-0 reverse was a seventh defeat in the last ten games for City.

Afterwards, Guardiola said: "Yes, of course (I'm questioning myself).

"Obviously it's also my fault. Of course I'm questioning myself and I'm looking for a way out of this situation. Today we played well, but the game went in another direction."

Asked if this is the biggest challenge of his career, he added: "Sure, but you have to keep working. There are times when you can't get results even though you keep working, working and working."

